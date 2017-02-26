PSNI arrest two teenagers as they launch murder investigation after man dies in street assault

Two young men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead following an assault.

Richard Miskelly, 24, was found lying on the Bangor Road in Newtownards, Co Down, at about 5.30am.

The PSNI said he had been reportedly assaulted outside a house in the area.

Mr Miskelly was from the Newtownards area.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics but died on the road.

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch launched a murder investigation and two men, both aged 19, were detained on suspicion of murder.

Richard Miskelly.

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Justyn Galloway, praised the local community for the support they had given and urged anyone with information on what led to Mr Miskelly's death to come forward.

"He was treated by ambulance staff but died at the scene a short time later. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to help determine the cause of death," he said.

Kellie Armstrong, candidate in the Stormont election for Alliance in the Strangford area, also appealed for anyone to come forward.

"I am shocked by this incident, which will send shockwaves throughout the entire community," said Ms Armstrong.

"My thoughts and prayers are with this young man's family following his death. To lose a loved one in such terrible circumstances is devastating."