PSNI arrest man for attempted murder after two stabbed in NI bar
A man has been arrested for attempted murder after a double stabbing in a bar in the North.
The attack happened in Main Street, Belleeks, Co Armagh shortly after midnight on Sunday.
Two men aged 43 suffered wounds to the neck and hand. A suspect aged 48 was arrested.
The victims were taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Detective Constable David Skillen said: "The suspect was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon."
He remains in custody.