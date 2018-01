A 27-year-old man has died following a crash in Co Down last night.

The car he was driving hit a wall at the junction of Springvale Road and Ballyatwood Road, Ballywalter at around 11.30pm.

There was no other vehicle involved in the incident.

The road was closed for a time following the collision, but has since re-opened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the PSNI.

- Digital desk