PSNI appeal for information after man is found in Belfast with facial injuries

Police in the North are appealing for information about a serious assault.

A man in his mid 30s was attacked on the St Aubyn Street area of Belfast at around 7.30pm last night.

The man was found unconscious in an alley way by a member of the public.

Police say he suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI.