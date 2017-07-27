Proud dad fell and died hours after walking daughter down the aisle, court hears

A father who had earlier in the day walked his daughter down the aisle died after he fell in to an excavated hole on a road just 200 yards from his Donegal home, the High Court has heard.

By Ann O’Loughlin.

Father of eight Patrick McBride was on his way to buy drink for locals in Gweedore, Donegal who had not been at his daughter’s wedding- a local custom in the area - when he fell in to the hole.

Pierse McBride, of Middletown, Derrybeg, Co Donegal, who took an action on behalf of his family over the death of his father in 2007. Picture: Courtpix.

The 69-year old could not get out of the excavated hole as it is believed his arms were trapped under his body and he died.

His family today settled for €147,500 its High Court action over the accident. The settlement was without admission of liability.

Patick McBride’s wife Grace had initially sued Donegal County Council and Eircom Ltd and Eircom PLC over the accident on September 23 2007 but following her death her son Pierse McBride of Middletown, Derrbeg, Co Donegal took over the action.

He claimed a danger had been created on the road and there was an alleged failure to complete the works. It was also claimed there was an alleged failure to have in place adequate street lighting and an alleged failure to fence off the the excavation and put warning signs in place.

The claims were denied and it was contended there was contributory negligence on the part of Mr McBride in relation to the accident.

Senior Counsel Joseph McGettigan told the court it was a tragic case. Mr McBride he said had been dropped home from the wedding after midnight and went to walk to his local pub. Counsel said Mr McBride fell into a large hold excavated by the Council for the purpose of erecting signage.

Liability he said was contested in the case and it was a great concern to the McBride family that the other side pleaded there was contributory negligence due to alleged intoxication. Counsel said the Coroner’s Court had ruled out intoxication as a factor in the case. Mr McBride’s death was recorded on his death certificate as due to misadventure.

Approving the settlement which included €6,000 for the loss of a honeymoon for Mr McBride’s daughter Grace Anne, Mr Justice Kevin Cross sympathised with the family on their dreadful loss. Outside court solicitor Pat McMyler said the family were very upset at the circumstances of Mr McBride’s death and that their mother did not live to see the case resolved in court.

He said Mrs Grace McBride had not take the case for compensation but to vindicate the good name of her husband and it was the family’s hope that their parents could now rest in peace.