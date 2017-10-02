Protestors call for public inquiry as court formally drops charges against Jobstown accused

Charges against 10 of the 11 Jobstown water charge protesters have been formally dropped.

Cheers broke out and air horns sounded in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today after Judge Melanie Greally formally discharged all but one of the remaining Jobstown accused.

Prosecution barrister Sean Gillane SC told the court the DPP had requested that a nolle prosequi be entered in respect of all of the charges against the remaining accused, except for one count of criminal damage against one accused, Dylan Collins.

Mr Gillane said the case against Mr Collins (aged 22) of Bawnlea Green, Tallaght was proceeding, but a trial date will probably not be required. Instead, he will be arraigned on November 20.

Six of the accused had been due to go on trial today, while the remaining five were due to face trial next year.

Former Tánaiste Joan Burton and her advisor Karen O'Connell had left a graduation ceremony at An Cosan Education Centre at Jobstown, south Dublin on November 15, 2014 when protesters surrounded their car, delaying them for three hours.

Protesters diplay a banner outside the Criminal Courts of Justice today as all remaining Jobstown charges are formally dropped. Pic: RollingNews.ie

Last June, six men, including Solidarity TD Paul Murphy, were found not guilty by a jury of falsely imprisoning the women following a nine-week trial. Charges against a seventh man, Ken Purcell, were dropped halfway through the trial.

Carol Purcell (aged 58), Declan Kane (aged 49), Glen Carney (aged 22), Keith Preston (aged 38), Thomas Kelly (aged 35), Paul Kiernan (aged 39) and Peter Herbert (aged 66) had been charged with falsely imprisoning Ms Burton and Ms O'Connell by restricting their personal liberty without their consent at Fortunestown Road, Jobstown, Tallaght on November 15, 2014, along with violent disorder on the same date.

Adam Lyons (aged 22) had been charged with falsely imprisoning Ms Burton and Ms O'Connell along with one count of violent disorder and one count of criminal damage to a garda car windscreen on the same date.

Antoinette Kane (aged 24) and Calvin Carlyle (aged 20) were charged with violent disorder at Fortunestown Road, Jobstown, Tallaght on November 15, 2014.

Dylan Collins (aged 21) was charged with violent disorder as well as criminal damage to a garda car rear window on the same date.

As Judge Greally left court, the room erupted in cheers, with protesters sounding airhorns and chanting: “What do we want? A public inquiry. When do we want it? Now.”

Outside the court building Mr Herbert, speaking on behalf of the protestors, said that they would continue to demand a public inquiry into the prosecution and to campaign for the dropping of a conviction of a minor found guilty of false imprisonment.

Carol Purcell, with an address in Kiltalown Green, Tallaght; Declan Kane, of Glenshane Green, Tallaght; Glen Carney, of Cloonmore Park, Tallaght; Keith Preston, of Sundale Lawns, Tallaght; Thomas Kelly, of Cushlawn Dale, Tallaght; Paul Kiernan, of Brookview Way, Tallaght; Peter Herbert, of Rossfield Park, Tallaght; Adam Lyons, of Drumcairn Drive, Fethercairn, Tallaght; Antoinette Kane, of Cloonmore Park, Jobstown; Calvin Carlyle, of Gleann na Hearna, Tallaght had all faced charges.