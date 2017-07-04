Protesters gather outside Dáil calling for 24/7 cardiac care in Waterford

The family of a Waterford man who died on the way to Cork for cardiac treatment say a second cath lab has to be built.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the Dáil this lunchtime calling for 24/7 cardiac care.

Catherine Power’s brother died of a heart attack two weeks ago on his way to Cork for treatment.

40-year-old Thomas had presented to University Hospital Waterford, but was transferred by ambulance to Cork as cardiac facilities do not operate at the weekend.

Hundreds of people staged a vigil outside University Hospital Waterford on June 23 calling for 24-hour cardiac care for the region.

Mr Power had been married for nine months, had just finished building a house and his wife Bernie is expecting their first child.

Health Minister Simon Harris said last month that he is open to a further review on the issue of cath labs in the South East.

“I commissioned an independent clinical review in relation to the cath lab situation in Waterford.

“I followed the recommendations in full, in terms of the allocation of additional resources, and I’m now putting in place a mobile cath lab.

“As Minister, I’ll always stand by clinical recommendations. I am open, though, after the improvements that Professor Herity has made, of taking course to have a further review on the issue,” he said.