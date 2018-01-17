Protest takes place in Meath over rehab centre linked with Scientology

A protest has taken place in Co. Meath against the building of a drug rehab centre linked to Scientology.

The organisation is set to open a centre in Ballivor on the site of a former nursing home.

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned that drug rehab services should only be provided by qualified professionals.

One local woman expressed her concern saying it is going too far.

She said: "I don’t want to put down anyone’s religion or their beliefs but this is going too far.

"It will just divide the village, they don’t realise what they are getting into."