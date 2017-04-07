Protest march over chemical attack in Syria to take place in Dublin

A protest march will take place to the Russian Embassy in Dublin tonight over this week's chemical gas attack in Syria which killed 80 people.

It is being organised by the Irish Syria Solidarity Movement, who also want to highlight the Russian targetting of hospital facilities in the country.

Elswhere, organisers of a supper club for Syria taking place tonight in aid of Doctors without Borders, say they have been overwhelmed with public support.

Spokesperson Hanna Phelan says faced with the atrocities happening daily in Syria, one way to help is to support doctors on the ground.

"We've all really become desensitised to these horrific images.

"Even when you do really care and you want to act, the conflict is so complex, just so overwhelming, and if you focus on how little you can do it's very paralysing.," she said.

"So one concrete thing that people can do is donate to Doctors Without Borders who are providing an incredible service in Syria."