Protest held outside Leinster House to highlight plastic waste in Ireland

A protest has been held outside Leinster House to highlight the amount of plastic that is wasted in Ireland.

It is estimated we throw away half a million coffee cups and 2.5 million plastic bottles every day.

The EU wants all plastic packaging in Europe to be recyclable by 2030.

Oisin Coghlan from Friends of the Earth says plastic is destroying our environment.

He said: "It is getting into the sea, it is damaging birds and fish and the really small plastics that are in our detergents and cosmetics are actually getting into the fish themselves and ultimately into the food chain that we eat.

"There is too much plastic being used we need to cut it down and we need to recycle as much as possible."

