Prosecution dismisses murder accused's self defence claim

The prosecutor in the trial of a woman accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend believes her claim she acted in self defence is a “leap too far”.

Monika Matracka (pictured) is accused of stabbing Michal Rejmer to death at the home they shared at The Pines, Briarfield in Castletroy, Limerick.

Paul Carroll spent an hour and a half telling the jury why he does not believe Monika Matracka’s version of events.

She admits killing Michal Rejmer sometime between 8pm on Dec 30 2015 and midnight the following day but claims she was acting in self defence after he came into her room with a knife demanding money.

If that was the case, Mr. Carroll wondered why she did not call emergency services and how she went to work in the days that followed as if nothing happened.

He asked why she did not tell Gardaí she had killed him until after his body was found in their back garden.

He reminded the jurors of her admissions – that she cleaned the house afterwards, burnt the knife and dumped his phones.

He said even if she was defending herself, she used excessive force to do so and should be convicted of manslaughter at the very least.

The jury will hear from the defence for a final time tomorrow.