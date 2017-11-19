Proposed measures would see trauma care cut at several hospitals

A number of hospitals across the country are expected to stop providing trauma care.

Proposed new measures would see local trauma units responsible for treating less serious injuries and two new designated units for major trauma patients.

The move is part of new plans to cut down on overcrowding.

The report recommends a new centralisation strategy which would create two major trauma units.

The units will be based in Dublin and Cork.

The measures would mean patients who have been in car crashes or had serious injuries, broken limbs and major wounds will be no longer be treated at some hospitals.

The Sunday Business Post reports that three Dublin hospitals and a number of regional hospitals including Cavan, Naas and Portlaoise will stop taking trauma patients.

This new move by Health Minister Simon Harris aims to reduce the numbers in our emergency departments.

A proposal will be brought over the coming weeks.