Proposal would see people making non-emergency 999 calls prosecuted
There are calls for people who make non-emergency call-outs to ambulances to be prosecuted.
SIPTU and the National Ambulance Service are highlighting the unnecessary additional demand on emergency service resources.
999 ambulance calls include crews being dispatched to a 14-year-old in labour but found a dog on arrival and a woman who said she was trapped in her kitchen but just could not get her wellies off.
SIPTU says it should be a crime to make time consuming, non-life-threatening calls, as they could delay medical assistance in genuine cases.
