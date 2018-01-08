A proposal to ban cars from parts of Galway city centre will be discussed today.

It is part of plans to ease serious congestion in the city which also includes the building of a new ring road.

Bus corridors and bus routes would also be prioritised and some streets would be pedestrianised.

Michael Crowe, local Fianna Fáil councillor, explains why it’s necessary: "We have a serious problem at the moment where we have three bridges in Galway City and a lot of people live on the west side of the city and work on the east side of the city and have no choice but to travel through the city to get from one side to the other.

"The view is that we need to start taking cars out of the heart of the city centre by a number of measures because it is effectively clogging it up."