Proposal could see religion taken off core curriculum at primary schools

New proposals could see religious education taken off the core curriculum for primary schools.

Instead schools will have the freedom to decide how much time should be spent teaching it as part of "flexible time".

Under the proposals set to be launched next month, 60% of the school day should be set aside for teaching the core subjects of English, Irish and Maths.

The controversial move could see schools prioritise literacy, numeracy or coding - which is going to be a new subject for children at primary school level - over religious education.