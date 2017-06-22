Proportion of foreign-trained doctors in Ireland continues to rise

The Irish health system is increasingly relying on foreign-trained doctors, according to a new report.

The research found that despite an almost doubling of the number of Irish/ European Union (EU) graduates from 370 to 725 per year between 2006 and 2015, the percentage of Irish graduates on the Medical Council register continues to fall, from 65% in 2012 to 62% in 2015, even as the overall numbers rise.

While the number of new entrants to the register doubled between 2012 and 2015, the numbers of graduates from outside Ireland who joined the register accounted for two thirds of all new registrants in 2015, the figures from the RCSI Health Workforce Research Group show.

Africa contributes the highest number of doctors (28%), with Pakistan supplying more than 20% of Ireland’s foreign-trained doctors.

The numbers of doctors trained in other European Union (EU) countries has grown to 20% of foreign trained doctors.

Graduates of medical schools in Romania, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic included not only nationals from these countries, but many non-EU nationals and a significant number of Irish nationals.

This new analysis also profiles the nationalities and countries of training of non-consultant hospital doctors (NCHDs) working in Irish hospitals. While the numbers of NCHDs increased between 2011 and 2015, most of these were recruited to non-training posts.

The report states that the systemic drivers of this growing medical workforce crisis include: i) high rates of emigration among graduates of Irish medical schools, attracted by better working conditions, training and career opportunities in other English speaking countries; ii) the need to be compliant with the European Working Time Directive, which restricts hospital doctors’ working week; and iii) increasing demand.

According to Prof Ruairi Brugha, RCSI Head of the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health Medicine: “We need high level recognition of the scale of the problem and we need radical responses, given the time and type of hospitals needed to train hospital specialists.

“Currently, Irish hospitals are employing increasing numbers of foreign-trained doctors into posts that don’t provide these doctors with an adequate level of supervised training. This is not good for patients, or for these doctors’ careers.”

“The high turnover of such doctors confirms earlier research which shows that international recruitment is not an effective strategy; and many of those recruited are leaving Ireland for the same reasons that Irish doctors leave, a process we describe as: brain gain, followed by brain waste, ending with brain drain.

“This involves firstly a brain gain through the recruitment of non-EU trained foreign doctors.

“Then ‘brain waste’ through slow or stagnant career progression for these individuals leading to deskilling, and finally ‘brain drain’ through the onward migration of these doctors, mainly to other wealthy countries.”

The report states that Ireland needs effective retention measures such as better working conditions (shorter and more flexible working hours); better terms and conditions (including equitable salary levels for new consultants); and more attractive training and clearer career paths for the doctors Ireland produces.