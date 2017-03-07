Prominent journalist pleads guilty to 6 sexual offences against under-age girl

A prominent journalist has pleaded guilty to six sexual offences against a girl under the age of 17, writes Conor Gallagher

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted engaging in sexual acts with the girl and exploiting her by inviting her to participate in sexual acts.

Judge Patricia Ryan remanded him on continuing bail until July 3, 2017 when he will be sentenced.

He pleaded guilty on the morning of his trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to two counts of defilement of a child in Dublin between December 5, 2010 and February 19, 2011 and to four counts of inviting a child to participate in a sexually explicit, obscene or indecent act between January 2010 and March 2011.

Prosecuting counsel, Shane Costelloe SC, said the DPP is not proceeding with a further three charges relating to the victim.

The full facts of the offending will be heard on the sentence date.