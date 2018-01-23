Project underway on Irish trains to encourage people to give up seats for pregnant women

A pilot project is underway on Irish trains to encourage people to give up their seat for pregnant women.

It sees the women wear a ’baby on board’ badge so that others do not have to guess if they need a rest.

Similar systems are already in place in other countries around the world.

Irish Rail’s Barry Kenny says there are situations where it may not be entirely clear.

He said: "We have busy trains and if you’re travelling anywhere in the world at peak time in urban areas there is going to be standing and there is going to be sitting but some people need the seat more than others.

"The idea is to talk some of the awkwardness out of the situation."

- Digital Desk