Probe launched after 15-year-old girl's sudden death

Police in the North are investigating the sudden death of a 15-year-old girl.

It is believed the girl died sometime between Saturday night and this morning in Portadown, Co Armagh.

She died in a woodland area of Corcrain on Saturday night, Democratic Unionist Westminster candidate David Simpson said.

The PSNI have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances of her death.

Mr Simpson said: "To hear of a life ending in such circumstances is horrific for everyone but none more than family and friends.

"A young life cut down so early. The scene is one of tragedy and devastation.

"I have spoken with the PSNI and youth agencies to ensure we have support services for those who require immediate counselling and feel this great loss."

A PSNI statement confirmed: "Police are investigating the sudden death of a 15-year-old girl in the Portadown area on Saturday, 20 May."

Sinn Féin Assembly member John O'Dowd expressed shock and sadness.

"The entire community is in shock at this tragic news.

"I understand the PSNI are investigating the circumstances of the girl's death and I would urge anyone with information to come forward."