Pro-life movement calls Minister's speech on 8th Amendment 'deeply divisive and mean-spirited'

The pro-life campaign has described the Minister for Health Simon Harris' speech in the Dáil last on the Eighth Amendment as "deeply divisive and mean-spirited".

Campaigners said that Minister Harris yesterday talked about "a nation turning its back on women as a result of the Eighth Amendment".

They claim it linked the amendment to “darker times in our history” that included the Magdalene Laundries and Mother and Baby Homes.

Yesterday, Minister Harris said the Dáil and country was now coming face-to-face with its past.

He said: "A history that continues to unfold and continues to hold up a mirror in which we sometimes don’t like what we see.

"Whether it is the damp cold of the Magdalene Laundries creeping into our bones, or the sundered silence of Mother & Baby Homes being broken, or the glimpses of what was an all-too-acceptable culture exposed by the Kerry Babies case – all of these things are connected.

"Connected by the way we as a country have treated women, particularly pregnant women."

He also called for respectful debate in the weeks and months ahead, saying: “Ultimately, there is always a deeply personal, private story behind each individual case which I believe is a matter for a woman and her doctor. I believe the Irish people trust women and they trust doctors to make these difficult decisions.”

Cora Sherlock of the pro-life campaign today said: "Minister Harris has chosen to smear an entire group of people as a substitute for real debate.

"The Eighth Amendment has saved tens of thousands of lives and those responsible for it have every reason to be immensely proud of what they achieved.

"The people who campaigned for the Eighth Amendment in 1983 did so out of a genuine concern for human rights and respect for the dignity and value of every human life, born and unborn."

She added that the Minister's depict of those responsible for the Eighth Amendment was "despicable and wholly unjust".

She said: "The proponents of the amendment were not just involved in campaigning for its passage, they were also personally involved in different ways in providing care and support to women and families in difficult situations.

"Many people involved in the pro-life movement today became involved for very personal reasons. Some are parents who contemplated abortion only to change their minds at the last minute. Others are women who had abortions and now deeply regret the decision.

"In his speech yesterday evening, Minister Harris also demeaned these individuals and everyone involved in the pro-life movement today. In one breath he called for a calm and reasoned debate and in the next he levelled accusations that demand an immediate retraction and apology."

