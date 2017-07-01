Pro-life demonstration to take place in Dublin

A pro-life demonstration to keep the 8th amendment in the constitution is taking place in Dublin today.

The Save the 8th Rally will set off from Parnell Square this afternoon.

Two weeks ago pro-choice campaigners marched through the city centre - today it is the turn of anti-abortion activists.

From 2pm organisers of Save the 8th Rally for Life will gather at Parnell Square in Dublin city centre from where they will march to Merrion Square South for a rally.

The march is in response to the Government's intention to hold a referendum on abortion next year and comes days after the Citizens Assembly set up to examine the issues presented their final report.

In it they overwhelmingly call for the 8th amendment to be repealed.