Pro-Life conference sees almost 1,000 attend

Almost 1,000 people attended the Pro-Life Campaign's National Conference at the RDS in Dublin today.

The organisers said there was an enthusiastic response to both national and international speakers.

A report from the Oireachtas abortion committee is due out later this month, ahead of next year's planned referendum on the 8th Amendment.

Campaign spokesperson Cora Sherlock said: "There is no doubt that minds were focussed today with the impending report due from the Oireachtas committee later this month.

"The fact that they have invited 24 pro-choice advocates to present and just four pro-life speakers is a sign of the imbalanced way that they have approached this life and death issue.

"This fact was not lost on the crowd who turned up here today to hear inspiring speeches, meet other supporters and find out more about how they can get involved in the campaign over the next few months."