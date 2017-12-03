Pro Life Campaign hold National Conference in RDS today

The Pro Life Campaign is holding its National Conference today at the RDS in Dublin.

Among the speakers are Abby Johnson, a former director of one of the largest abortion clinics in the US and David Alton, a member of the British House of Lords and expert on English abortion law.

Cora Sherlock is a spokesperson for the Pro Life Campaign, and says they will be looking at the campaign to date and what lies ahead.

She said: "It takes place from 1.00-4.30pm, it really is a great opportunity for people to come along and hear about the campaign at the moment and what we are doing.

"Also to hear some fantastic speakers, including Robbie Johnson who is a former abortion clinic director from the US and David Alton who is a long time campaigning for right to life in UK.

"Really fantastic day ahead."