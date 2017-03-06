Pro Life campaign dismiss UN Committee ’abortion’ condemnations as ’bordering on the ridiculous’

UPDATE 10.25pm: The United Nation’s latest condemnation of Ireland’s abortion laws are “bordering on the ridiculous” according to the Pro Life Campaign.

In a statement tonight the group said it is “bordering on ridiculous the way some UN bodies are issuing what appear like twice monthly condemnations of Ireland’s pro-life Eighth Amendment.”

Following the release of the latest UN report on the Eighth Amendment, Cora Sherlock of the Pro Life Campaign said: “Today’s report from the UN’s CEDAW committee in effect calls for the overturning of all meaningful protections for the unborn child under the Eighth Amendment.

“The purpose of the CEDAW committee is to highlight and seek to eliminate discrimination. Abortion, however, is the ultimate discrimination as it targets the most vulnerable in society, namely unborn babies. The CEDAW committee has no authority to decide who should live and who should die. Certain UN committees like CEDAW are losing all credibility as defenders of authentic human rights and have, in recent years, become nothing more than cheerleaders for the abortion movement.”

Earlier:

A UN committee on women’s rights has called for independent investigations into Ireland’s mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries.

A report from the ’Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women’ says victims should get appropriate compensation and official apologies.

The report highlights a need to act "in order to prosecute and punish the perpetrators of involved in violations of women’s rights and ensure all victims/survivors of such abuse obtain an effective remedy, including appropriate compensation, official apologies, restitution, satisfaction and rehabilitative services".

It has also repeated criticism of Ireland’s abortion laws, saying the Eighth Amendment impedes women’s human rights as it "unduly restricts access to abortion".

The report also suggests a change to the Constitution’s Article 41.2 which recognises the role of women in the home, urging the Government to remove the "stereotypical language on the role of women in the home".