Pro-choice campaigners take message on the road with 'Bus 4 Repeal'

Pro-Choice campaigners will today drive a 'Bus 4 Repeal' around Ireland.

The ROSA group is calling for a repeal of the 8th Amendment and is taking its campaign to major cities and colleges.

The bus will travel from Dublin to Waterford, Cork, Limerick, Kildare and Galway.

Spokesperson for ROSA Rita Harrold explains what the Repeal campaign will be doing.

"We want to get the message out there about the need for repeal but also about the alternatives available in the meantime.

"We'll be bringing that message around Ireland and college campuses, we have a leaflet outlining exactly how medical abortion works."