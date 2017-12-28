Private schools seeing a return to boom-time pupil numbers

The number of students being enrolled in fee-paying schools are returning to levels seen during the boom.

The Irish Times says new figures mark a dramatic change in fortunes compared to the struggle faced by private schools during the economic downturn.

Fees across the country for day and boarding pupils ranges from €8,000 to €23,000.

The largest growth area is in "day boarding" which allows students access to evening meals and supervised study.

Day pupil fees have risen in most fee-charging schools by an average of around 4% to between €3,500 and €7,000.