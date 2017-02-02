Priory Hall developer fails in attempt to overturn bankruptcy court order

Tom McFeely has failed in his attempt to overturn a court order extending his bankruptcy until 2020.

The Priory Hall developer argued that the search of a Dublin business he was once a director of was unlawful.

The Court of Appeal ruled it may have been unlawful but was not unconstitutional and that the evidence obtained was admissible.

The judges were also satisfied he didn't co-operate with his bankruptcy official and that the extension wasn't disproportionate.