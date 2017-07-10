Princess Takamado of Japan in Waterford for final day of Irish visit
Princess Takamado of Japan is visiting the South East on the final day of her visit to Ireland.
The Princess will visit the Lafcadio Hearn Gardens in Tramore, Co Waterford this morning.
The Japanese Gardens opened in the seaside town in June 2015.
The visit will conclude her tour which started on Friday at Aras an Uachtaráin, followed by a visit to the Chester Beatty Library and dinner at Iveagh House over the weekend.
An exhibition of Japanese Art at the Chester Beatty Library has been opened by her Imperial Highness Princess Takamado of Japan pic.twitter.com/J6TU5GhRB1— RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 8, 2017
