Price of a taxi journey could be set to increase

The cost of taxi fares could be set to rise.

The National Transport Authority’s recommended an increase of 3.5% per journey.

Joe Heron, President of the Irish Taxi Drivers Federation, says that doesn't go far enough.

"The cost to the taxi driver comes in three different ways," he said.

"First of all, he has to get the meter changed, then he has to get the meter resealed. Besides those two costs then you have the time off the road.

"The cost of insurance for a taxi on its own, without any other increased costs, is huge. Soome people are paying 300% more than they were 12 months ago."