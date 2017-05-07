Pressure grows on Garda Commissioner to step down

Pressure is once again mounting on the Garda Commissioner Noirín O'Sullivan to resign.

The head of the Garda analysis service has written to Commissioner O'Sullivan saying he was not given a copy of Ireland's homicide figures before they were presented to the Policing Authority.

Dr Gurchand Singh is the head of the unit responsible for verifying Ireland's crime statistics.

His comments come after Fianna Fáil last week joined calls for Commissioner O'Sullivan to step down.

Noirín O'Sullivan

Labour Senator and barrister Ivana Bacik says the claims warrant an investigation.

"I suppose a lot of us thought Noirín O'Sullivan's appointment would mark a turning of the page and a shift in culture," she said.

"This is fairly serious stuff - that he's saying he was misrepresented as having signed off on a report that he hadn't even seen an advance copy of.

"So again it places the Commissioner, I think, in even more difficulty."