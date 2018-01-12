President to honour Liam Neeson with Distinguised Service Award

Liam Neeson will be swapping Hollywood for the Phoenix Park today when he receives an award from the President.

The annual Presidential Distinguished Service Award aims to highlight outstanding work by Irish people living abroad.

The actor, who has starred in hit movies like Taken and Schindler's List, will be recognised in the "Arts, Culture and Sport" category.

It will not be the first time Neeson will have met Michael D Higgins, as the President presented him with an "Outstanding Contribution" award at the 2016 IFTAs.

"In his vast and impressive body of work, Liam Neeson has accomplished achievement after achievement in a variety of roles and interpretations that have left a profound impact on the landscape of international cinema," President Higgins said.

"He is, as he put it himself, a man who has a 'very particular set of skills'," he added.