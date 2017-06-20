President pays tribute to strength of displaced people on World Refugee Day

President Michael D Higgins has highlighted the importance of international cooperation to support the world's most vulnerable people.

In a statement, the President says it is a day when we should pause, and pay tribute to the strength of the over 65 million people who face dangerous circumstances and an uncertain future.

He concluded that we have committed to 'Leave no-one behind', and the necessary steps must be taken to turn this aspiration into a reality.

"World Refugee Day is commemorated each year," he said.

"It is a day chosen to remind us of our moral duty to address the plight of millions of people who have been forced to leave their homes and home lands, be it for reasons related to natural disasters, conflict, ethnic violence or global poverty.

"It is a day when we should pause, and pay tribute to the strength and resolve of the over 65 million people who have had to overcome countless obstacles and threats as they face dangerous circumstances and an uncertain future.

"This year, as the world continues to struggle to find effective solutions to the horrors and fears created by wars, crises and violent attacks, as well as to the unprecedented levels of displacement they provoke, we should use World Refugee Day to strengthen our resolve to unite, and face these challenges together.

"We should be happy that, as a global community, we have committed to ‘Leave No-One Behind’ and today, on World Refugee Day, let us, at every level, take the steps necessary to turn this aspiration into a reality."