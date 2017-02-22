President leads tributes after author and broadcaster Frank Delaney dies

The death has been announced of the author and broadcaster Frank Delaney. He was 74.

Born and raised in Co Tipperary, Delaney began working as a newsreader for RTÉ in 1970.

He moved from there to the BBC and spent more than 25 years in England before moving to the United States in 2002.

He was the author of the New York Times bestseller ‘Ireland’ and many other works of fiction and nonfiction.

In addition to creating his own work, he was a noted interviewer of other writers and a literary judge - including judging the Booker Prize.

In recent years, he produced a literary podcast series, Re: Joyce, exploring aspects of James Joyce's most famous work, Ulysses.

President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to the prolific writer and interviewer in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that I have heard of the passing of Frank Delaney, acclaimed novelist, broadcaster and journalist.

"RTÉ had the benefit of his considerable talent and skills and he was widely appreciated as the BBC correspondent in Dublin.

"Frank Delaney went on to create a space to discuss arts and literature, winning both critical acclaim and substantial audiences for his broadcasts as well his writing. He was recognised as an important scholar on the work of James Joyce and an influential Irish voice in the UK and further afield.

"Sabina and I want to express our condolences to his wife Diane, his sons Francis, Bryan and Owen, their extended family, his colleagues and his wide circle of friends.”

Tributes have also been paid online.

Very sad to hear reports of the death of the inimitable @FrankDelaney - his Re:Joyce podcast was and remains 1 of the great #Ulysses guides. pic.twitter.com/ZujzTMgS0G — James Joyce Centre (@JamesJoyceCentr) February 22, 2017

Another friend lost. Frank Delaney, who interviewed over 1,400 authors for Radio 4's 'Bookshelf', has died, aged 74: https://t.co/8AttJKvWln — BBC Radio 4 (@BBCRadio4) February 22, 2017

ReJoyce in the eloquence of art, music, and love for the human experience.

To the winds of legend return.

Rest In Peace, @FrankDelaney — Uncle Yo (@UncleYo) February 22, 2017