President Higgins visits Scotland with Britain's Prince of Wales

President Michael D Higgins is in Scotland with the UK's Prince of Wales to mark 10 years since he helped secure the future of an 18th century stately home.

The President and First Lady of Ireland, Sabina Higgins, are with Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire today.

Celebrations are being held to mark a decade since the house was opened to the public after being bought over by the Prince's Trust.

The 2000-acre Dumfries House estate now receives 24,000 visitors a year, employs around 150 people and provides a series of amenities to the local community.

These include skills training, educational programmes, woodland walkways, a playground and an outdoor swimming pool.

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina and the Prince of Wales look at the Grand Orrery, an 18th century mechanical model of the solar system, at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, today.

During their visit, the guests will hear about the significance of building on the talents of young people from under-privileged backgrounds as part of the project.

The president and First Lady Higgins will have private meetings with their hosts and attend a live broadcast recital of classical music.

They will hear the world premiere of Twilight Falls on Temple View, written by Welsh composer Paul Mealor about Dumfries House.

The Prince made the invitation to the president in May, when the president hosted the royal couple for meetings at his official residence in Dublin.