President Higgins to have audience with Pope next week
President Michael D Higgins will have an audience with the Pope on Monday.
The President will travel to the Vatican from Venice after attending the Biennale art exhibition.
The two leaders are set to discuss issues of regional and global importance in their meeting on Monday morning.
President Higgins will also meet the Vatican's Secretary of State during the visit.
