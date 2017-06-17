President Higgins pays tribute following death of enrivonmentalist Dick Warner

President Micheal D Higgins has paid tribute to Dick Warner, who has died.

President Higgins described Warner as a dedicated environmentalist and a wonderful filmmaker.

"It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dick Warner.

"He was a dedicated environmentalist as well as a wonderful filmmaker, and his beautiful work on the canals of Ireland was outstanding.

"Only last month, at an event celebrating the 200th anniversary of the opening of the Royal Canal, I referred to his dedication and skill in describing the rich heritage of our inland waterways.

"Sabina and I wish to express our sympathy with his family and wide circle of friends."

Mr Warner was best known for his waterways documentaries on TV and had a career in media for over 40 years.