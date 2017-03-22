President Higgins expresses sympathy with those affected by Westminster attack

Update 8.15pm: Responding to today's attack in London, President Michael D. Higgins expressed the sympathy of the Irish people with the families of those who have lost their lives and to those who have been injured, resulting from the terrible attack in Westminster.

President Higgins will be writing formally to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to express the sympathy, condolences and solidarity of the Irish people with our neighbours at this difficult time.

Earlier: The Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan says he is not aware of any Irish people being caught up in the Westminster attack.

In a statement issued this evening, Charlie Flanagan says he deplores the loss of life, and notes that the casualties include a police officer killed in the line of duty.

He says there is no reason to believe any Irish citizens have been affected.

However anyone with concerns about family members in London should contact the Department on 01 408 2000, or the Irish Embassy in London on 0044 207 235 2171 or the Dublin office on 01 408 2527.

Cork City Councillor John Buttimer is in London. He said: "Freedom is something we must all protect and cherish."

Around the world heads of government are monitoring the ongoing events in London.

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan says his thoughts are with those affected by the suspected terror outbreak.

In Washington President Trump is receiving constant intelligence briefings on the evolving situation.

Trump described the terror attack as "big news".

The US State Department said it was ready to assist the UK authorities in any way.

According to US network NBC, Mr Trump told reporters: "I was just getting an update on London.

"Some big news having to do with London just happened."

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said: "We are following the concerning situation outside the UK Parliament.

Lots of road closures in central London .Police & emergency services very helpful. Huge crowds walking- 3 mile diversion walk back to hotel — John Buttimer (@johnbuttimer) March 22, 2017

"Our hearts go out to those affected. We stand ready to assist in any way the UK authorities would find helpful.

"The safety and security of US citizens overseas is one of our priorities. Our embassy in London is monitoring the situation closely."

Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo said: "Shocked at attack on London. Yesterday I spent the day at Westminster. Luckily not today.

"London's Parliament is the mother of democracy!"

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: "Horrible images from London. The very heart of the city has been struck.

"Our thoughts are with the British people."

Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature.

People in the area can use the tool to mark themselves as "safe" which will be visible to their friends on the network, as well as to see if friends nearby have done the same.

Safety Check launched in 2014 and was used in the aftermath of such events as the Paris terror attacks in 2015.

The feature was also previously activated during the attack in Brussels, which happened exactly one year ago to the day of this attack.