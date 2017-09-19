President Higgins does not rule out running for second term

President Michael D Higgins has said that he is not ruling out running for a second term as President and will state his intentions at the end of the Summer next year, 2018.

President Higgins was speaking to RTE’s Sean O’Rourke ahead of today’s official opening of the National Ploughing Championships.

In his annual visit to the RTE Today programme with Sean O’Rourke he also spoke about Brexit, his upcoming visit to Australia and New Zealand in October.

"I will make my intentions known after summer of next year" President Michael D Higgins tells #TodaySOR when asked about a second term — Today Sean O'Rourke (@TodaySOR) September 19, 2017

On the question of a second term he said: "By the time of the next ploughing, you should have a very good idea".

President Higgins also spoke of the impending release of Ibrahim Halawa and said he was looking forward to seeing him restored to his family and back in full health.

Listen to the full interview below.

Meanwhile, reacting to an Irish Examiner poll on the issue the President says the rural urban divide is getting wider.

Speaking in Screggan in Co Offaly, Michael D Higgins says farming needs to be viewed as more than a sector.

Around 300,000 people are expected to attend the ploughing event over the next three days.

President Higgins says we need a better balance to our economic development.