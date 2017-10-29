President Higgins concludes his New Zealand visit today

President Higgins will conclude his state visit of New Zealand today.

The trip has included a number of engagements focused on strengthening political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

The President met with newly-elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern while there, as well as announcing the opening of an Irish embassy in Auckland.

The final engagement today will involve a reception attended by the President and his wife, for the Irish community in New Zealand and those with links to Ireland.