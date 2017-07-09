President and Taoiseach to pay tribute to Irish soldiers at National Day of Commemoration

Every Irish person who has died in past wars or on service with the United Nations will be honoured on the National Day of Commemoration today.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will lead a ceremony at the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham in Dublin starting at 10.30pm this morning, to be followed by an Air Corps flyover.

Events will also take place in Waterford, Sligo, Kilkenny, Limerick, Galway and Cork.