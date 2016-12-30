Pregnant woman airlifted to hospital after Cork crash

A pregnant woman in her 30s was airlifted to hospital earlier today after she was injured in a car crash in Co Cork.

Three people were injured in the crash on the N20 Cork-Limerick road - the woman who was airlifted, the female passenger in her car and another female driver in her 20s.

The Air Corps MedEvac 112 helicopter was dispatched to the scene to bring the pregnant woman to hospital.

All three women were taken to Cork University Hospital.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened just after 11am.

The road was closed in both directions following the collision and diversions were put in place.

The N20 route featured in a number of serious accidents this year including in the deaths of a couple from Buttevant, last April.

Con and Mary McCarthy, both in their early 70s, had died in a two-car collision as they travelled southbound on the N20, about 200m north of Mallow General Hospital.