Prayers to be held for victims of Clondalkin fire

Prayers will be held in Wicklow this afternoon for the victims of a fire at a domestic violence support facility in Dublin.

Annmarie O'Brien, 27, her two-year-old daughter Paris, and their cousins three-year-old Holly and four-year-old Jordan were killed in the blaze that broke out on Wednesday morning in Clondalkin.

Brigid O'Brien remains in a critical condition in hospital - where her family are keeping a bedside vigil.

Sinn Féin's Eoin O'Broin says the community has been left devastated.

"Personally and the wider community here in Clondalkin are still very very shocked at the scale of the loss for the O'Brien's and the extended family,

"And I think that today's prayers in Bray are obviously an opportunity for people right across the city and counties to express their sympathy with the family.

"I also expect tomorrow to see a very, very large attendance at the funeral in Shankill."