Postmasters warn postal network will collapse over new contracts

The Government has been warned that more post offices will close around the country, because postmasters cannot make a living from the business.

Postmasters are holding a protest outside the Department of Communications at noon today seeking the involvement of the Minister in their stalled talks with An Post.

The Union pulled out of talks because it says a new contract on offer from the company will see them losing earnings.

Ned O'Hara, General Secretary of the Irish Postmasters' Union, says the situation is bleak for his members.

He said: "I think the network will collapse, the postmasters themselves will decide they are just not able to make a living from the post office network and will stop providing the services.

"They want to reduce the number of post offices in the network and they want postmasters to sign a new contract, so they are the mian sticking points.

"I suppose the contract would be the biggest sticking point, because the proposals in relation to the new contract would significantly reduce postmasters' earnings."