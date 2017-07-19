Postmasters warn of more post office closures

The country could be facing a series of post office closures in the near future, postmasters warned today.

They feel the Government is ignoring their calls for more money to keep the network viable.

They have also warned closing them would have a huge impact on rural Ireland.

Postmaster Paddy O'Shea said that many are thinking of shutting up shop.

"If it keeps going this way, people will give up the post office - they'll have to, because it's very hard to do it all year 'round," he said.

"You must have someone to give you a hand."