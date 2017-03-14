Postmasters to protest planned closures at GPO today

Postmasters will stage a protest at the GPO in Dublin at 11am this morning over plans to close Post Offices around the country.

The Irish Post Masters' Union is calling on the Government to intervene, following reports that up to 200 outlets could be shut as part of cost-saving measures at An Post.

IPU General Secretary Ned O'Hara claims the company is engaging in a 'solo run' instead of implementing a report developed in partnership with the Government last year, which considers both the commercial and social aspect of An Post services.

"It incorporates a comprehensive plan with appropriate investment and additional Government services, financial services, and social services.

"The commercial mandate of An Post doesn't recognise social services because it has a commercial mandate.

"The people that we serve have asked and looked for new services to be provided at post offices, postmasters don't have the permission to introduce the new services they depend on An Post and the Government for new services," he said.