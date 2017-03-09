Postmasters to protest against potential An Post closures next Tuesday

Postmasters are to hold a protest outside the Dublin GPO next Tuesday, March 14.

The Irish Postmaster's Union (IPU) is calling on the Government to intervene on An Post stalling the €56m Post Office Plan.

The IPU is also demanding the immediate publication and implementation of the completed Post Office Network plan chaired by Bobby Kerr.

An Post’s Group Chief Executive, David McRedmond, has said that the company wants to stall any decision on planning for future of the Post Office Network until at least next May, while it works on a separate Post Office strategy of its own, and has signalled the potential for significant Post Office closures.

IPU General Secretary Ned O’Hara said the IPU was completely opposed to the approach being taken by An Post and would oppose any closures driven by the company.

He said that Postmasters had signed up to the Post Office Network Strategy Board report (Chaired by businessman Bobby Kerr), which was completed before Christmas, and includes a structured plan to sustain and develop the Post Office Network over four years, and includes a Government investment of €56m.

Mr O’Hara said An Post should not be allowed to now ignore this work and a do ‘solo run’ on the future of the Network and the fate of rural communities, while focusing on its commercial targets.

“The IPU does not accept An Post’s position of abandoning the vast amount of work done over the last two years and developing its own new plan. This is ignoring Government, unfair to Postmasters, damaging to the Network – and not representative of community concerns.