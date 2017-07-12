Post mortems due today on two men who died at house fire in Co Kildare

Post mortems are due to be carried out today on the bodies of two men who died in a house fire in Kildare yesterday.

The men in their 70s and 30s were discovered after a blaze broke out at a bungalow in Tully East in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The alarm was raised at 2.40am.

One of the men was named locally as William Vaughan, 76, who was known as Charlie and owned the house, and the other man was John Paul Flood, 33.

Mr Flood, who was from the area but was not related to Mr Vaughan, is understood to have been living in the house.

One of the men was found inside near the front of the house and the other near a bathroom.

It is not yet known how the fire started.