Post mortem to take place on body of 31-year-old woman found in Waterford

A post mortem is expected to take place today on the body of a 31-year-old woman found in Waterford city.

Her body was discovered at an apartment at Thomas Court, on Thomas Street, shortly after 3pm yesterday afternoon.

An incident room has been set up at Waterford garda station.

Ralph Riegel said: "Gardaí are trying to determine the last known movements of this lady, so they're talking to neighbours, they're also checking CCTV footage from the area to determine when she was last seen.

"They're also determining the movements of anyone who may have gone in or out of that apartment complex.

"They've also urged anyone who may have information, who may have seen this lady, to contact them to help them with their enquiries," he said.