Post-mortem suggests Daniel McAnaspie’s body was moved after death, court hears

Post mortem evidence suggests Daniel McAnaspie’s body was moved from the location where he was killed, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Richard Dekker, who is from Dublin 15, denies killing the Dublin teenager, who was in the care of the HSE when he went missing in February 2010.

Daniel McAnaspie

Daniel McAnaspie’s skeletal remains were found on a farm in Co. Meath on May 13 2010 - three months after he went missing.

Dr. Khalid Jaber, a former Deputy State Pathologist, carried out a full post mortem the following day and his report was read out this afternoon.

In it, Dr. Jaber concluded that Daniel died from penetrating sharp force trauma to internal organs including the heart, lungs and stomach.

He said his death would have been painful and not necessarily instant.

He said the evidence favours relocation from where he was killed and that he was either dragged along the ditch between two fields or adjusted after being dumped there.

It is the prosecution’s case that Richard Dekker aided and abetted his murder by going along with a ruse with another man to give him a hiding.

The State claims he knew this man was armed with half a garden shears.

The 30-year-old denies the charge.