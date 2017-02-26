Post mortem results to determine direction of Garda investigation into body find in Waterford

Gardaí are investigating the death of a 90-year-old man in Waterford.

The man's body was found at his home after emergency services were called.

Gardaí say they were called to the scene in Ballysaggart, Lismore at around 5pm last evening.

There they discovered the body of the 90-year-old man who was pronounced dead a short time later.

RTÉ have reported that the man was named locally as Paddy Lyons.

The body has been removed from the scene this evening and taken to Waterford University Hospital for examination.

Gardaí say the outcome of the post mortem will direct their inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.